FalconStor Enhances Cloud-Based Data Protection Solution with Massive Expansion of Capabilities, Ecosystem and Channel

FalconStor Software (OTCQB: FALC), the trusted data protection leader modernizing backup and archival for the multi-cloud world, today announced a series of developments to its StorSafe solution to provide a secure and cost-effective way for enterprises to harness the cloud for data backup and long-term archival.

Launched in early 2020, StorSafe is designed to drop into an enterprise’s existing backup and archive environment as a universal backup target without requiring extensive technology or operational changes to slash the cost and complexity, increase speed of recovery, and get to the cloud. StorSafe enables organizations to adopt the cloud for data protection with confidence, thanks to its track record and novel use of container technology to package, secure and transport fully-deduplicated data, giving users the data resiliency they need and the flexibility to choose their preferred cloud providers, hardware vendors and backup software.