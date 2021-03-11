 

FalconStor Enhances Cloud-Based Data Protection Solution with Massive Expansion of Capabilities, Ecosystem and Channel

FalconStor Software (OTCQB: FALC), the trusted data protection leader modernizing backup and archival for the multi-cloud world, today announced a series of developments to its StorSafe solution to provide a secure and cost-effective way for enterprises to harness the cloud for data backup and long-term archival.

Launched in early 2020, StorSafe is designed to drop into an enterprise’s existing backup and archive environment as a universal backup target without requiring extensive technology or operational changes to slash the cost and complexity, increase speed of recovery, and get to the cloud. StorSafe enables organizations to adopt the cloud for data protection with confidence, thanks to its track record and novel use of container technology to package, secure and transport fully-deduplicated data, giving users the data resiliency they need and the flexibility to choose their preferred cloud providers, hardware vendors and backup software.

“Enterprises on average have 1 PB of active backup data and 3 PB of archive data and typically experience growth rates nearing 40 percent annually,” said Christophe Bertrand, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. “FalconStor StorSafe’s ability to accelerate the active backup and recovery process, as well as archive to the cloud, secondary disk systems and to tape make a strong case for enterprises struggling with traditional backup architectures and looking to leverage the cloud.”

To meet these large and growing needs, FalconStor took a number of steps throughout 2020 to expand StorSafe’s capabilities and ecosystem to make long-term, cloud-based archival the standard for the enterprise. Some of the improvements include:

  • Data Security and Integrity: StorSafe added key management capabilities to complement its usage of AES-256 encryption of Secure Data Containers to increase the control of administrators over their archives’ security. Embedded hashes and checksums also help fight against data corruption and misuse, as well as periodically check data health and readiness for recovery, without the cost and manual tasks others require.
  • Cloud Ecosystem: StorSafe launched with support for Amazon Web Services’s (AWS) S3 service tier. StorSafe now counts AWS Glacier and Deep Glacier support to lower the cost of archives, and added Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud and Wasabi cloud services to the roster of public cloud options.
  • Object Storage Ecosystem: StorSafe now supports the leading on-premises cloud object storage providers including Hitachi Vantara, IBM and DellEMC. Typical FalconStor customers use all-flash SAN storage for their first copy of data, so the ability to offload to object storage enables organizations to scale their archives as data grows and to do so at a fraction of the cost of high-performance systems.
  • Multi-Tenancy: StorSafe added multi-tenancy with capacity tracking and bill back capabilities, enabling enterprise IT groups and managed services providers to serve different applications, departments, tenants and customers at scale within a shared, secure environment.
  • Automation with Visibility and Control: StorSafe now enables enterprises to set retention policies to govern where data resides for any given period, and the software automates data export to the cloud, tape or secondary sites, lowering administration headaches while providing a complete view of all data and the analytics needed to maintain full system health.
  • Backup Software Ecosystem: StorSafe added support for the latest releases from Veeam, Veritas NetBackup, CommVault, IBM BRMS and many others, covering the major players in the enterprise market.
  • IBM Technology: FalconStor also expanded its support for IBMi Power Systems technology and announced support and migration services for IBM ProtecTier product.
  • System Health Reviews: FalconStor’s customer success group also released a free 30-point health check initiative to ensure the readiness of their VTL environment should an adverse event occur and identify actions to increase data security and operational efficiency.

Enterprise customers, managed service providers and channel partners welcomed the expanded set of capabilities designed to modernize and slash the cost of backup and recovery operations.

