XPEL Reports Record Revenue in Fourth Quarter 2020 of $48.6 million; Fourth Quarter Revenue Increase of 23.1%; Full Year Revenue Increase of 22.3%

XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL) (the "Company"), a global provider of protective films and coatings, announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Revenues increased 23.1% to $48.6 million compared to fourth quarter 2019 and increased 5.4% sequentially as compared to third quarter 2020

Net income grew 31.8% to $6.1 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, compared to $4.6 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, in the same quarter of 2019

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) grew 45.3% to $8.1 million, or 16.6% of revenues compared to $5.6 million, or 14.1% in fourth quarter 20191

Full Year Highlights

Revenues increased 22.3% to $158.9 million compared to full year 2019.

Net income increased 30.6% to $18.3 million, or $0.66 per basic and diluted share, compared to $14.0 million, or $0.51 per basic and diluted share, in 2019

EBITDA grew 34.9% to $25.3 million, or 15.9% of revenues, as compared to $18.7 million, or 14.4% of revenues in 20191

Ryan Pape, President and Chief Executive Officer of XPEL, commented, “We closed out a strong year by delivering record fourth quarter results – our second consecutive quarter reaching record levels. The XPEL brand continues to grow around the world, and as we move through 2021 we’re focused on continuing the momentum achieved in the back half of 2020.”

The Company also announced the filing of an automatic “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3. Under this shelf registration statement, the Company may sell from time to time in one or more offerings, various series of debt securities, common stock, or other securities.

Barry Wood, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of XPEL, commented, “While we have no current plans to raise capital, this registration statement provides flexibility and maximizes our optionality in raising capital should the need arise in the future as we execute on our multi-faceted growth strategy."

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020:

Revenues. Revenues increased approximately $9.1 million or 23.1% to $48.6 million as compared to $39.5 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Gross Margin. Gross margin was 32.8% compared to 31.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Expenses. Operating expenses increased slightly to $8.6 million, but decreased as a percentage of sales to 17.7%, compared to $7.5 million or 18.9% of sales in the prior year period.

Net income. Net income was $6.1 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share versus net income of $4.6 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

EBITDA. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) was $8.1 million, or 16.6% of sales, as compared to $5.6 million in the prior year1.

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020:

Revenues. Revenues increased approximately $29.0 million or 22.3% to $158.9 million as compared to $129.9 million in 2019.

Gross Margin. Gross margin improved to 34.0% compared 33.5% in full year 2019.

Expenses. Operating expenses increased to $30.7 million, and decreased to 19.3% of sales, compared to $26.4 million or 20.3% of sales in 2019.

Net income. Net income was $18.3 million, or $0.66 per basic and diluted share versus net income of $14 million, or $0.51 per basic and diluted share for 2019.

EBITDA. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) was $25.3 million, or 15.9% of sales, as compared to $18.7 million in 20191.

As of December 31, 2020, XPEL had cash and cash equivalents of $29.0 million compared to $11.5 million at December 31, 2019.

1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures below

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and year end 2020.

To access the live webcast, please visit the XPEL, Inc. website at www.xpel.com/investor.

To participate in the call by phone, dial (877) 407-8033 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (201) 689-8033.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until April 11, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 40119.

About XPEL, Inc.

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “XPEL”.

Safe harbor statement

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding XPEL, Inc. and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, anticipated use of proceeds from capital transactions, expansion into new markets, and execution of the company's growth strategy. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "is expected," "expects," "scheduled," "intends," "contemplates," "anticipates," "believes," "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of XPEL. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, performance and acceptance of the company's products, economic factors, competition, the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of XPEL. Although XPEL has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and XPEL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

XPEL Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 Revenue Product revenue $ 42,021,771 $ 34,909,276 $ 23,027,479 $ 136,262,067 $ 112,204,739 $ 95,526,350 Service revenue 6,585,560 4,586,007 3,765,400 22,662,381 17,728,142 14,394,264 Total revenue 48,607,331 39,495,283 26,792,879 158,924,448 129,932,881 109,920,614 Cost of Sales Cost of product sales 30,814,288 25,785,422 17,624,227 98,502,279 82,308,256 73,656,389 Cost of service 1,833,831 1,252,725 752,571 6,397,160 4,118,366 2,827,620 Total cost of sales 32,648,119 27,038,147 18,376,798 104,899,439 86,426,622 76,484,009 Gross Margin 15,959,212 12,457,136 8,416,081 54,025,009 43,506,259 33,436,605 Operating Expenses Sales and marketing 2,758,614 2,115,397 1,867,047 9,748,292 7,584,377 6,802,241 General and administrative 5,868,645 5,367,845 3,970,547 20,906,785 18,834,535 14,828,361 Total operating expenses 8,627,259 7,483,242 5,837,594 30,655,077 26,418,912 21,630,602 Operating Income 7,331,953 4,973,894 2,578,487 23,369,932 17,087,347 11,806,003 Interest expense 76,000 15,015 33,004 249,480 96,646 168,389 Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (104,334) (111,586) 47,634 316,093 40,273 156,309 Income before income taxes 7,360,287 5,070,465 2,497,849 22,804,359 16,950,428 11,481,305 Income tax expense 1,271,888 451,991 600,477 4,522,668 2,955,356 2,760,073 Net income 6,088,399 4,618,474 1,897,372 18,281,691 13,995,072 8,721,232 Income attributed to non-controlling interest — 8,136 3,498 — 17,447 8,698 Net income attributable to stockholders of the Company $ 6,088,399 $ 4,610,338 $ 1,893,874 $ 18,281,691 $ 13,977,625 $ 8,712,534 Earnings per share attributable stockholders of the Company Basic and diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.17 $ 0.07 $ 0.66 $ 0.51 $ 0.32 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Basic and diluted 27,612,597 27,612,597 27,612,597 27,612,597 27,612,597 27,612,597

XPEL Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,027,124 $ 11,500,973 Accounts receivable, net 9,944,213 7,154,084 Inventory, net 22,364,126 15,141,153 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,441,749 2,391,340 Income tax receivable — 93,150 Total current assets 62,777,212 36,280,700 Property and equipment, net 4,706,248 4,014,653 Right-of-use lease assets 5,973,702 5,079,110 Intangible assets, net 5,423,980 3,820,460 Other non-current assets 486,472 — Goodwill 4,472,217 2,406,512 Total assets $ 83,839,831 $ 51,601,435 Liabilities Current Current portion of notes payable $ 2,568,172 $ 462,226 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,650,749 1,126,701 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 16,797,462 10,197,353 Income tax payable 183,961 — Total current liabilities 21,200,344 11,786,280 Deferred tax liability, net 627,806 604,715 Other long-term liabilities 729,408 — Non-current portion of lease liabilities 4,331,214 4,009,949 Non-current portion of notes payable 3,568,191 307,281 Total liabilities 30,456,963 16,708,225 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14) Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 10,000,000; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,612,597 issued and outstanding 27,613 27,613 Additional paid-in-capital 10,412,471 11,348,163 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 66,215 (908,764) Retained earnings 42,876,569 24,594,878 53,382,868 35,061,890 Non-controlling interest — (168,680) Total stockholders’ equity 53,382,868 34,893,210 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 83,839,831 $ 51,601,435

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense plus income tax expense plus depreciation expense and amortization expense. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. It is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.

EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations and other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 Net Income $ 6,088,399 $ 4,618,474 $ 1,897,372 $ 18,281,691 $ 13,995,072 $ 8,721,232 Interest 76,000 15,015 33,004 249,480 96,646 168,389 Taxes 1,271,888 451,991 600,477 4,522,668 2,955,356 2,760,073 Depreciation 384,275 260,533 196,604 1,274,095 915,918 735,983 Amortization 250,245 210,151 170,126 955,937 781,105 642,801 EBITDA $ 8,070,807 $ 5,556,164 $ 2,897,583 $ 25,283,871 $ 18,744,097 $ 13,028,478

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005530/en/