Kaspien to Participate at the 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021

The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors, followed by one-on-one and small group meetings, as well as expert panels and fireside chats. This year’s event will host more than 400 participating companies and has historically drawn more than 5,000 attendees that include institutional investors, analysts, family offices, and high net worth investors.

SPOKANE, Wash., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaspien (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading ecommerce marketplace growth platform, has been invited to participate at the 33 rd Annual ROTH Conference , which is being held virtually on March 15-17, 2021.

Kaspien CEO Kunal Chopra held a pre-recorded video webcast presentation as part of the event, which is available for replay here. Company management will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the conference.

“The ROTH Conference is one of the most well-attended small cap events each year, and we’re looking forward to meeting many prospective investors next week,” said Chopra. “Our focus in 2021 remains on building for scale. As Kaspien continues to grow within our core seller services markets like Amazon and Walmart, we are also expanding our reach into other major ecommerce platforms like Target with others on the way. Additionally, outside of new channels, we believe there are also opportunities to expand our offerings through strategic acquisitions where brands and services are highly complementary to our existing technology and business. Kaspien has partnered with over 4,000 brands to-date, giving us experience as well as high-quality data to identify and acquire brands that will benefit from our platform.”

Chopra plans on further discussing the Company’s updated expansion through acquisition strategy at the conference during an industry-specific panel. Hosted by a ROTH representative, the discussion will be focused on ecommerce and the Amazon Seller ecosystem including Fulfillment by Amazon, or FBA. The panel is being held on March 15, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET and can be accessed through the ROTH Conference website.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH Conference representative or Gateway Investor Relations.

About Kaspien

Kaspien (NASDAQ: KSPN) is a leading ecommerce marketplace growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 2008 in Spokane, Wash., Kaspien has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for Kaspien partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, Kaspien has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, and ZippyPaws. For more information, visit kaspien.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release set forth management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future based on current facts and analyses. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in such statements. Additional information on factors that may affect the business and financial results of the Company can be found in filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

