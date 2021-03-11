Worksport Ltd. to Present at M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

Toronto, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (OTC: WKSP) (or the “Company”) announced today that Company CEO Steven Rossi has been invited and will be presenting at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, hosted by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The conference will take place March 17 th and 18 th from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm EST and feature roundtable discussions with C-suite executives, moderated by Maxim Research Analysts. As well, there will be fireside chats with live Q&A and presentations from hundreds of issuers, both domestically and internationally.

Worksport is pioneering with a number of amazing developments underway. Having this opportunity to touch on how their emerging innovations will be making a positive, lasting impact on the EV & sustainable energy industries is very exciting for all associated parties. After their wildly successful Reg-A offering, being invited to present at M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC’s inaugural virtual conference for emerging growth companies was a huge honor, and CEO Steven Rossi is looking forward to representing and shining some light on Worksport’s industry-necessary projects.

Worksport CEO Steven Rossi will present on March 18th, along with other important voices in the Electric Vehicles & Sustainable Energy industries. There will also be opportunities to hear from healthcare leaders treating a broad range of indications; cannabis entrepreneurs exploring their changing landscape; tech innovators changing how we work and play; and industrial executives setting new standards. The conference will feature roundtable discussions, issuer presentations, fireside chats, and live Q&A with company CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts. To attend and access this exclusive content, sign up to become an M-Vest member and stay tuned for more updates!

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (currently OTCQB: WKSP) develops and manufactures high quality, modular, attractively priced tonneau covers and solar-powered systems for light-duty trucks such as the Sierra, Silverado, Canyon, RAM, Ford F-Series, et al. and consumer adventures & emergency/ disaster-recovery purposes, where portable energy is a necessity. The modular, redefining Worksport TerraVis tonneau cover system is being mindfully designed for the jobsite contractor and off-road, light-duty trucker - for work and play - to sustainably supply extra energy for those additional miles. Its allied TerraVis COR mobile energy storage system (ESS), expected to launch by end of 2021, will be another redefining product targeted for vacationers, second-home owners, and campers. Plans are also being constructed to address the dire adoption & scaling needs of the EV markets with grid micro-charging stations to provide convenience and efficiency in recharging to smaller form-factor EVs. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com and www.goterravis.com

ABOUT M VEST LLC

M Vest LLC is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities through capital raisings of Regulation-D and Regulation-A Offerings. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, M-Vest provides insights on current equity market trends, hosts presentation venues for public companies, and provides access to capital for emerging growth companies. M-Vest hosts live conferences and webinars featuring CEOs where they can talk about the latest developments in their respective industries. M Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a sister company to Maxim Group, LLC.

ABOUT MAXIM GROUP LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities, and wealth management firm. Headquartered in New York, the Firm provides a broad array of financial services including:

investment banking, private wealth management, global institutional equity, fixed- income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research, and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). And is also a member of FINRA, SIPC, and the NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, please visit maximgrp.com .

