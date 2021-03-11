 

Porch Group Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call for Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 5 00 p.m. ET

11.03.2021   

SEATTLE, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, will hold a conference call and webinar on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

All are invited to listen to the event by registering for the webinar here.

To access the webinar by telephone, please see below:

Or iPhone one-tap:
US: +16699006833,,83672374549# or +14086380968,,83672374549#

Or Telephone:
Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):     
US: +1 669 900 6833 or +1 408 638 0968 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 646 876 9923 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799

Webinar ID: 836 7237 4549
Passcode: 031990

International numbers available: https://gatewayir.zoom.us/u/kbSf25i2nO

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call or webcast, please contact Porch’s investor relations team at (949) 574-3860 or PRCH@gatewayir.com.

A replay of the webinar will also be available in the Investors section of Porch’s corporate website.

About Porch Group
Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 11,000 home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach, Matt Glover
(949) 574-3860
PRCH@gatewayir.com




Wertpapier


