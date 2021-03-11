 

Vertical Farming Leader Kalera's Newest Facility in Atlanta Begins Operations, On Time and On Budget

ATLANTA, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orlando-based vertical farming company Kalera (Euronext Growth Oslo ticker KAL, Bloomberg: KSLLF), one of the fastest-growing and largest vertical farming companies in the world and a leader in plant science for producing high-quality produce in controlled environments, today announced that it has completed construction of its newest facility in Atlanta, Georgia on-time and on-budget. Its largest farm to date — and the largest vertical farm in the Southeastern United States — the facility is 77 thousand square-feet and has the capacity to produce over 10 million heads of lettuce per year. Located in Forest Park, GA, the project was completed in just eleven months thanks in large part to the company’s modular building approach.

Planting has already begun and first harvest is expected in April, with a gradual production ramp-up over the course of 2021. In Q2 2021, Atlanta-area customers, which include foodservice and retail leaders across the region, will begin receiving delivery of Kalera’s locally grown clean, safe, nutritious, price-stable, long-lasting greens. 

Kalera plans to open five additional large-scale facilities across the US by early 2022, including locations in Houston, Denver, Hawaii, Columbus, and Seattle, making it one of the fastest-growing vertical farming organizations in the country. Kalera also recently acquired Vindara Inc., the first company to develop seeds specifically designed for use in vertical indoor farm environments as well as other controlled environment agriculture (CEA) farming methods.

About Kalera 

Kalera is a technology driven vertical farming company with unique growing methods combining optimized nutrients and light recipes, precise environmental controls, and clean room standards to produce safe, highly nutritious, pesticide-free, non-GMO vegetables with consistent high quality and longer shelf life year-round. The company’s high-yield, automated, data-driven hydroponic production facilities have been designed for rapid rollout with industry-leading payback times to grow vegetables faster, cleaner, at a lower cost, and with less environmental impact. To learn more visit www.Kalera.com.

