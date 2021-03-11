Kane Biotech to Participate in Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Conference

The conference will take place on March 17 and 18 from 9:00am – 5:00pm EDT featuring roundtable discussions with C-Suite executives moderated by Maxim Research analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A and presentations. During this virtual conference, Kane Biotech will present along with other important voices in the Biotech and Healthcare sectors.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane”), announced today that Marc Edwards, CEO will be presenting at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference presented by Maxim Group LLC.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to present our story to the investment community. We’re rapidly commercializing in three markets thanks to the strategic partnerships we’re putting in place and the multiple sources of government funding we’ve secured,” commented Marc Edwards, CEO Kane Biotech.

