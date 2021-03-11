 

Kane Biotech to Participate in Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Conference

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane”), announced today that Marc Edwards, CEO will be presenting at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference presented by Maxim Group LLC.

The conference will take place on March 17 and 18 from 9:00am – 5:00pm EDT featuring roundtable discussions with C-Suite executives moderated by Maxim Research analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A and presentations. During this virtual conference, Kane Biotech will present along with other important voices in the Biotech and Healthcare sectors.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to present our story to the investment community. We’re rapidly commercializing in three markets thanks to the strategic partnerships we’re putting in place and the multiple sources of government funding we’ve secured,” commented Marc Edwards, CEO Kane Biotech.

About Maxim Group LLC.
Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). Member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

About Kane Biotech Inc.
Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (52 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB, DispersinB, Aledex, bluestem, bluestem, silkstem, goldstem, coactiv+, coactive+, DermaKB and DermaKB Biofilm are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

