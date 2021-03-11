 

Nemaura Medical Announces Submission to German Authorities for Reimbursement of its Glucose Monitoring Device

Loughborough, England, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announces its submission to G-BA (Gemeinsamer Bundesausschuss) for approval of sugarBEAT, the Company’s non-invasive, daily wear, continuous glucose monitoring device.

The G-BA is the highest decision-making body for joint self-administration in the German health care system, determining medical services that insured people can claim as well as resolving quality assurance measures for practices and hospitals. The G-BA’s primary function is specifying the “service catalog” of the health insurance companies according to the generally recognized state of medical knowledge. Should it be approved for reimbursement, Nemaura would work with Germany’s individual statutory health insurance organizations to determine terms of reimbursement contracts. Dr. Fred Schaebsdau, Nemaura’s Vice President of Strategy and Strategic Alliances is coordinating the effort for the Company.

Faz Chowdhury, Ph.D., Nemaura’s CEO commented, “With approximately 73 million insured people in statutory/public sick funds in Germany, the submission to the G-BA for our non-invasive glucose monitoring device provides a significant opportunity for us to increase our penetration in this market and drive future growth of our sugarBEAT product. There are currently 425 million people around with world with diabetes resulting in a total addressable market of over $150 billion for sugerBEAT. Gaining access to the German market would mark a significant milestone in expanding commercialization and increasing availability and use sugarBEAT. We look forward to working with the G-BA as we progress through their approval process.”

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT and proBEAT. sugarBEAT, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and is commercially marketed in the US as part of the BEATdiabetes program (BEATdiabetes.Life).

