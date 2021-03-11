Phunware Partners with Vizzia Technologies for Enhanced Digital Front Door on Mobile

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, has partnered with Vizzia Technologies (“Vizzia”) to offer its digital front door solution on mobile solution to leading healthcare organizations that leverage Vizzia’s cutting edge, real-time location systems (RTLS) technology.



Phunware’s digital front door solution is optimized for mobile, on the Company’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform, to deliver critical features and capabilities to healthcare providers, all while enabling seamless integrations with everything from electronic health records (EHRs) such as Epic , to telehealth providers such as Amwell . This end-to-end, holistic approach eliminates the pain of having to manage dozens of point solutions, while simultaneously offering staff, patients and visitors a far more simplistic, cohesive and integrated healthcare experience. Additional capabilities include, but are not limited to:

Mobile engagement for contextual notifications, including appointment reminders

Real-time “blue dot” indoor positioning, including mapping, navigation and wayfinding

Multi-site support for disparate locations

Beacon Maintenance to ensure optimal MaaS Location Based Services (LBS) performance

to ensure optimal performance Epic MyChart integration with Face ID biometric login medical record access

Mobile bill pay

Staff directory

Analytics



“Together, Phunware and Vizzia represent a next-generation digital front door solution for health systems looking to leverage complex location data and best-in-class mobile engagement,” said Andrew L. Halasz , CEO and Founder of Vizzia Technologies.

Vizzia has been helping hospital systems improve operational efficiency and excellence with advanced RTLS technologies for over 15 years. With a three-year revenue growth of 98%, Vizzia was recognized on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the third consecutive year.

“The future of healthcare will be tech-enabled and contextual, so partnering with a leading RTLS company like Vizzia is a natural fit,” said Alan S. Knitowski , President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Together, Phunware and Vizzia can help hospitals cut costs, streamline complicated processes and ultimately improve patient care.”