 

I-Mab To Present Differentiated Mechanism of Action and Preclinical Data for Anti-CD73 Antibody Uliledlimab at 2021 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI, China and GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics, today announced that a poster highlighting the mechanistic differentiation and preclinical research for uliledlimab (also known as TJD5) will be presented at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place virtually April 10 – 15, 2021.

Internally discovered by I-Mab, uliledlimab is a novel and highly differentiated antibody that targets the CD73 to modulate adenosine enriched cancer microenvironment. It is uniquely designed to mediate complete inhibition upon binding to a single CD73 dimer, producing a differentiated mechanism of action to avoid an aberrant relationship of pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics so called the “hook effect” commonly seen in many other CD73 antibodies. The poster will present detailed data that highlights unique binding epitopes and structure of uliledlimab that endowed with the complete CD73 enzymatic inhibition as well as preclinical immuno-regulatory and anti-tumor activity in a single agent and in combination with PD-(L)1 antibodies.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title:
 Preclinical characterization of uliledlimab, a differentiated CD73 blocking antibody with a unique intra-dimer binding mechanism for cancer immunotherapy
Abstract #: 1871
Presenting author: Dr. Zhengyi (Jerry) Wang, Vice President of Discovery, I-Mab

As previously disclosed, the Company had also submitted an abstract for the results of the phase 1 clinical study investigating uliledlimab monotherapy lead-in followed by combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq) in patients with solid tumors to ASCO for its 2021 annual meeting to be held virtually on June 4-8, 2021.

About Uliledlimab (TJD5)

Uliledlimab (TJD5) is a differentiated, humanized antibody against CD73, an ecto-enzyme expressed on stromal cells and tumors that converts extracellular adenosine monophosphate (AMP) to adenosine. Adenosine in turn binds to adenosine receptors on relevant immune cells and inhibits anti-tumor immune responses in tumor microenvironment. Uliledlimab is expected to offer clinical benefit by suppressing tumor growth in concert with checkpoint therapies such as PD-1 and PD-(L)1 antibodies. Uliledlimab is effective in anti-tumor activities through a unique intra-dimer binding, leading to differentiated and favorable functional properties as evident in preclinical studies.

