 

Mersana Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Allene Diaz to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Allene Diaz to its board of directors.

“Allene’s breadth of knowledge in strategic product planning, portfolio management and commercialization of cancer therapeutics will be invaluable to Mersana as we focus on building UpRi as a foundational therapy for the treatment of ovarian cancer and building out our maturing pipeline of ADC candidates. With our growing portfolio of product candidates, the strategic choices we make to create differentiated product labeling and positioning are critical to our vision of discovering and developing life-changing ADC therapies for patients fighting cancer. We are excited to benefit from Allene’s experience in bringing transformational agents to patients waiting for new options,” said Anna Protopapas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mersana Therapeutics.

Ms. Diaz has over thirty years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry most recently serving as Senior Vice President of R&D portfolio management and decision sciences at GlaxoSmithKline. She previously held senior strategic product planning and commercial roles at Tesaro and Merck KGaA. She has contributed to the development, launch and commercialization of multiple global cancer therapies. Earlier in her career she held roles of increasing responsibility at Amylin, Cancervax Corporation, Biogen, Pfizer and Parke-Davis Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Diaz is currently on the board of both BCLS Acquisition Corporation and Allena Pharmaceuticals, having previously served as a non-executive director at Erytech for three years before her current board positions. She holds a B.S. from Florida State University.

“I am drawn to Mersana’s novel and groundbreaking approach to treating patients with cancer. In particular, their lead candidate UpRi has demonstrated significant anti-tumor activity in heavily pre-treated patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, many of whom have failed bevacizumab and PARP inhibitors,” said Ms. Diaz. “I am excited to join the board at this important juncture and to work with the Company to advance its pipeline of product candidates derived from its innovative ADC platforms.”

