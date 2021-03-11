Mersana Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Allene Diaz to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Allene Diaz to its board of directors.



“Allene’s breadth of knowledge in strategic product planning, portfolio management and commercialization of cancer therapeutics will be invaluable to Mersana as we focus on building UpRi as a foundational therapy for the treatment of ovarian cancer and building out our maturing pipeline of ADC candidates. With our growing portfolio of product candidates, the strategic choices we make to create differentiated product labeling and positioning are critical to our vision of discovering and developing life-changing ADC therapies for patients fighting cancer. We are excited to benefit from Allene’s experience in bringing transformational agents to patients waiting for new options,” said Anna Protopapas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mersana Therapeutics.