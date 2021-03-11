CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 NASH-TAG Conference

“We are excited to have the opportunity to share quantitative data highlighting the common occurrence of interface hepatitis and portal inflammation in baseline biopsies from our Phase 2 study in NASH,” Sujal Shah, President and CEO of CymaBay, commented. “We hope that the data presented at NASH-TAG will catalyze more research into features of NASH pathology that are not often reported and that may result in a direct benefit to patients in the future.”

NEWARK, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced that two seladelpar presentations will be delivered during the NASH-TAG Conference being held March 11 th – 13 th .

Poster Presentation

“Quantitative assessment of NASH pathologies in 152 baseline H&E slides from a Phase 2 trial using the Path AI machine learning algorithm” (Abstract #1)

Edward E. Cable, Charles A. McWherter, Yun J. Choi, Sujal Shah and Oscar M. Carrasco-Zevallos and the CymaBay (Newark, CA) and Path AI (Boston, MA) teams

March 11 – 13th

Oral Presentation

“Seladelpar’s FDA Hold and Release: What Happened and What Did We Learn?”

Stephen Harrison, MD

March 12th 5:00 – 5:15 PM MT

Abstract #1 was selected as one of six “distinguished” posters for the conference of the more than 30 accepted for presentation. Both of the presentations listed above will be made available on the CymaBay website.

About NASH

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) involves the development of a fatty liver that, in patients at risk, triggers inflammation and hepatocellular injury with or without liver fibrosis. The prevalence of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is increasing, with estimates ranging from 20% to 40% of adults in countries adopting a western diet. Ten to 20% of patients with fatty liver disease progress to NASH. Patients with NASH are at increased risk of cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma, and NASH is projected in the coming years to be the leading reason for liver transplant. Further, most patients with NASH have coexisting obesity, insulin resistance with or without type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia manifested by high serum cholesterol and triglycerides levels.