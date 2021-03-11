 

aTyr Pharma Announces Poster Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that the company will present two posters at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually April 10 – 15 and May 17 – 21.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: The Neuropilin-2 targeting antibody ATYR2810 inhibits non-small cell lung cancer tumor growth in monotherapy and combination therapy
Authors: Alison G. Barber, Zhiwen Xu, Justin Rahman, Hira Lal Goel, Arthur M. Mercurio, Christoph Burkart, Leslie A. Nangle. aTyr Pharma, San Diego, CA, UMass Medical School, Boston, MA.
Abstract Number: 5247
Session Category: Tumor Biology
Session Title: Human-in-Mouse Models of Human Cancer
Poster Number: LB234
Permanent Abstract Number: LB234
Date and Time: April 10 – 15 and May 17 – 21 (9:00AM – 6:00PM ET)

Title: A domain-specific antibody to NRP2 down-regulated epithelial-mesenchymal transition genes and enhanced efficacy of standard-of-care therapeutics for aggressive breast cancer
Authors: Zhiwen Xu, Christoph Burkart, Hira Lal Goel, Justin Rahman, Clara Polizzi, Matt Seikkula, Luke Burman, Arthur M. Mercurio, Leslie A. Nangle. aTyr Pharma, San Diego, CA, UMass Medical School, Boston, MA.
Abstract Number: 5316
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: Biological Therapeutic Agents
Poster Number: LB095
Permanent Abstract Number: LB095
Date and Time: April 10 – 15 and May 17 – 21 (9:00AM – 6:00PM ET)

About NRP2

Neuropilin-2 (NRP2) is a cell surface receptor that plays a key role in lymphatic development and in regulating inflammatory responses. In many forms of cancer, high NRP2 expression is associated with worse outcomes. NRP2 can interact with multiple ligands and co-receptors through distinct domains to influence their functional roles, making it a potential drug target with multiple distinct therapeutic applications. NRP2 interacts with type 3 semaphorins and plexins to impact inflammation and with forms of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and their receptors, to impact lymphangiogenesis. In addition, NRP2 modulates interactions between CCL21 and CCR7 potentially impacting homing of dendritic cells to lymphoid organs. aTyr is currently investigating NRP2 receptor biology, both internally and in collaboration with key academic thought leaders, as a novel target for new product candidates for a variety of diseases, including cancer and inflammation.

