 

Aeterna Zentaris Continues to Demonstrate Pipeline Expansion – Announces the Initiation of Its Preclinical Program for the Potential Treatment of Primary Hypoparathyroidism

– Company obtains an exclusive license from The University of Sheffield, UK to intellectual property relating to parathyroid hormone (PTH) fusion polypeptides covering the field of human use which will initially be studied by Aeterna for the potential therapeutic treatment of primary hypoparathyroidism

Continued execution on growth strategy to establish a diversified, yet focused, pipeline of development assets leveraging the Company’s expertise and experience

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aeterna Zentaris GmbH, (“Aeterna” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests, today announced that it is continuing to expand its development pipeline by initiating a preclinical development program to develop parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptides (PTH) with delayed clearance based on proprietary intellectual property exclusively licensed by Aeterna from The University of Sheffield, UK (the “University”).

Primary hypoparathyroidism, the first indication to be pursued, is an orphan indication in the field of endocrinology. It is an uncommon condition in which the body produces abnormally low levels of PTH. PTH is a key regulating hormone essential for calcium homeostasis and renal phosphate clearance for maintaining a balance of those two minerals in the body. Untreated, primary hypoparathyroidism will cause, among others effects, renal dysfunction, muscle cramping, twitching, seizures, and cardiac arrhythmias. Approximately 23 to 37 in every 100,000 individuals in Europe and the U.S. are estimated to suffer from hypoparathyroidism.

Aeterna will collaborate with Prof. Dr. Richard J. Ross and his laboratory at the University to continue to advance this exciting potential new therapeutic treatment option being studied for chronic hypoparathyroidism in adults. It uses a proprietary fusion protein consisting of a modified growth hormone binding protein (GHBP) linked to PTH1-34 with the goal of providing PTH1-34 with a delayed clearance of one or two weeks. This new therapy approach has the potential to be self-administered via a pharmaceutical pen and help patients maintain normal serum calcium and phosphate levels during chronic use. Working with the University, the Company will undertake certain additional confirmatory research studies prior to initiating formal pre-clinical toxicology and GMP studies and finalizing plans for the potential initiation of human clinical trials.

