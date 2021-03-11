ING publishes 2020 Annual Report

It highlights ING’s response to Covid-19 and the actions it took to support its customers, employees and local communities through the crisis. And it sheds light on other market trends and developments such as the negative interest environment, society’s growing reliance on digital banking, climate risk and ING’s ongoing commitment to being a safe, secure and compliant bank.

ING has today published its 2020 ING Group Annual Report, giving stakeholders insight into its business activities, performance and strategic direction during an extraordinary year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to its financial statements, the report illustrates how ING put its strategy into action on its path to becoming a leading data-driven digital bank and how it creates value for its stakeholders.

The report also features interviews with ING’s chief executive officer Steven van Rijswijk and Hans Wijers, chairman of the Supervisory Board, who look back on the year’s highlights, challenges and opportunities.

The Annual Report is available on a special annual report landing page on ING’s website ing.com , that also includes links to the 2020 ING Bank Annual Report and other documents of the 2020 annual reporting suite. At request the Annual Report is also available in print, free of charge, at ING’s corporate head office.

