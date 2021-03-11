ING publishes 2020 Annual Report

 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021   

ING has today published its 2020 ING Group Annual Report, giving stakeholders insight into its business activities, performance and strategic direction during an extraordinary year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to its financial statements, the report illustrates how ING put its strategy into action on its path to becoming a leading data-driven digital bank and how it creates value for its stakeholders.

It highlights ING’s response to Covid-19 and the actions it took to support its customers, employees and local communities through the crisis. And it sheds light on other market trends and developments such as the negative interest environment, society’s growing reliance on digital banking, climate risk and ING’s ongoing commitment to being a safe, secure and compliant bank.

The report also features interviews with ING’s chief executive officer Steven van Rijswijk and Hans Wijers, chairman of the Supervisory Board, who look back on the year’s highlights, challenges and opportunities.

The Annual Report is available on a special annual report landing page on ING’s website ing.com, that also includes links to the 2020 ING Bank Annual Report and other documents of the 2020 annual reporting suite. At request the Annual Report is also available in print, free of charge, at ING’s corporate head office.

Note for editors
For further information on ING, please visit www.ing.com. Frequent news updates can be found in the Newsroom or via the @ING_news Twitter feed. Photos of ING operations, buildings and its executives are available for download at Flickr. ING presentations are available at SlideShare.

Press enquiries   Investor enquiries
Raymond Vermeulen   ING Group Investor Relations
+31 20 576 6369   +31 20 576 6396
Raymond.Vermeulen@ing.com   Investor.Relations@ing.com

ING PROFILE
ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank’s more than 57,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries.

Disclaimer

