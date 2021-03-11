CHF Solutions Submits Patent Application for New Peripheral Venous Access Technology for Ultrafiltration and CRRT Systems

Aquadex SmartFlow currently provides ultrafiltration therapy through either central or peripheral venous access. The new, innovative technology announced today goes even further to help a wide range of healthcare providers to establish and maintain peripheral access for multiple therapy types.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced the submission of a patent application for a system to dramatically improve and simplify venous access for Aquadex ultrafiltration and for multiple continuous renal replacement (CRRT) therapy modalities. The new system is intended to make CRRT therapies available to all patients through simple, safe, and easy-to-use peripheral venous access.

“Access to innovative care solutions for patients with cardio-kidney disease is our priority at CHF Solutions,” said Nestor Jaramillo, Jr., President and CEO of CHF Solutions. “Ease of use and specifically, the option for peripheral venous access, removes burdens for clinicians to put patients on ultrafiltration therapies. We’ll continue to invest in and design new products to meet this need and in making our Aquadex ultrafiltration system easy to use, flexible in application, and predictable in outcomes.”

Fluid overload is a major issue among critically ill children and adults and contributes to increased length of hospitalizations and readmissions.1 Ultrafiltration with Aquadex is associated with a higher cumulative fluid loss, 50% reduction in the 30-day readmissions, higher net fluid loss and greater relative reduction in body weight when compared to pharmacologic therapy.2

