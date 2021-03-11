 

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (OTCQB: YNVYF) today announced that Michael Robinson, CEO will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event Q1 Investor Summit
Date March 23-25, 2021
Presentation March 23 @ 10:30AM ET
Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EEcgJvVTSr61rZmb4W_-Ow

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

Contact:
Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.
Ynvisible leads in printed and flexible electronics, an emerging and IoT-enabling technology sector. Ynvisible is on a mission to bring things to life by combining printed electronics with our patented display technology. Printed electronics are more cost-effective, energy-efficient, and scalable than traditional electronics hardware, particularly for consumer product integration.

Our core premise is to bring things alive through our patented electrochromic display and printed electronics. Our expertise, partner ecosystem, pilot production capability and intellectual property uncover and solve brand owners’ Supply Chain, Retail and Device needs. We research, design, pilot and license our technology to rapidly deliver value through cost-saving, scale, energy efficiency, and breakthrough consumer experiences.

Ynvisible is committed to accelerating our deployment of integrated IoT products, excellence in value-adding services, and launching breakthrough display solutions. Joint technology demonstrator showcases new solutions for retail, supply-chain and in-home devices. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ynvisible.com. 

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com




