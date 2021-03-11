 

International Money Express, Inc. Announces Hiring of Chief Information Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

MIAMI, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI)(“Intermex” or the “Company”), a leading money remittance services company, today announced that Christopher Hunt has joined the Company as its Chief Information Officer reporting to Bob Lisy, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. In this role, Hunt will develop and implement an innovative technology and product vision and strategy for the company, and ensure technology decisions support the company’s financial objectives.

“We are pleased that Christopher joins the Intermex team. He brings more than 20 years of significant knowledge in IT transformational leadership, with experience in all aspects of technology innovation, delivery, and infrastructure. Hunt will be instrumental in helping us apply technology as a strategic and competitive advantage to continue to grow the Company’s products and services through digital innovation.” said Bob Lisy, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President.

Hunt’s recent experience comes from Bankers Healthcare Group where he served as Chief Technology Officer and was instrumental in leading transformation projects to modernize and enhance business objectives and led the acquisition of a technology company. Before Bankers Healthcare Group, Hunt worked at several companies where he held a variety of IT positions with increasing responsibility for all aspects of overall IT strategy, system development, implementation, and deployment.

Hunt earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a major in Decision Information Sciences from the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL.

About International Money Express, Inc.
At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States and Canada to 17 countries in Latin America, including Mexico and Guatemala, seven countries in Africa, and two countries in Asia. We offer the digital movement of money for our sending customers through our network of agent retailers in the United States and Canada, our Company-operated stores, and on-line through our app, and our website intermexonline.com. We execute and pay these transactions through thousands of retail and bank locations in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The Company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Investor Relations:
Mike Gallentine
Vice President of Investor Relations
tel: 305-671-8005
mgallentine@intermexusa.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

International Money Express, Inc. Announces Hiring of Chief Information Officer MIAMI, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI)(“Intermex” or the “Company”), a leading money remittance services company, today announced that Christopher Hunt has joined the Company as its Chief …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
International Money Express, Inc. Announces Record Transactions, Revenues and Net Income for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
24.02.21
International Money Express, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings
22.02.21
International Money Express, Inc. Sees Its Co-Branded Service Realize Significant Growth