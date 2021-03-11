EllaLink Completes Marine Installation and Turns to Infinera for Network Lighting

Infinera’s state-of-the-art ICE6 800G coherent technology will enable EllaLink to offer advanced customer products and services, supporting over 100 Tbps between Portugal and Brazil. Furthermore, the network will support a 30-Tbps link from Portugal to Madeira, with an additional 40-Tbps path between Portugal and Morocco in the future.

DUBLIN, Ireland and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllaLink announced today that it has successfully completed the marine installation of the industry’s lowest-latency trans-Atlantic cable system between Europe and Latin America. For the next stage of the project, EllaLink has selected Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and its leading-edge ICE6 technology to light the network, providing a direct single hop transmission path between data centers in each continent.

Leveraging Infinera’s GX Series Compact Modular Platform, EllaLink will be able to provide its customers with the critical bandwidth needed to meet their growing data demands with industry-leading low-latency services in a single hop between endpoints. EllaLink also plans to use ICE6 to bolster the capacity on its long-haul terrestrial network between Sines, Lisbon, Madrid, and Marseille. Future network expansions will enable EllaLink to extend its submarine network to French Guiana, Mauritania, the Canary Islands, and Morocco, resulting in the most advanced submarine system connecting Africa, Europe, and Latin America.

EllaLink will also benefit from the unique innovations in Infinera’s ICE6 technology, such as long-codeword probabilistic constellation shaping (LC-PCS) and intelligent power management, which provide industry-leading performance. Infinera’s solution enables EllaLink to create products that benefit its customers by providing a wide range of accessible and flexible services, accelerating adoption of the route between Europe and Latin America.

“I am proud to announce that we have successfully completed the 6,000 km submarine cable installation, providing EllaLink with the robust system it needs to support the network through its lifetime. Infinera’s ICE6 solution is an ideal fit for us, outperforming other available 800G equipment. Coupled with our differentiated fiber routes, Infinera and ICE6 will provide us the means to offer our customers advanced products and services from day one, in May 2021,” said Diego Matas, Chief Operations Officer at EllaLink.