 

Vaccinex to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of SEMA4D, today announced that Dr. Maurice Zauderer, chief executive officer, will deliver a company presentation at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held March 16-18, 2021.

Presentation details:
Date: Tuesday, March 16
Time: 2:30-3:00pm ET

A live webcast of the presentation is available at the following link during and following the conference: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/register.aspx?conf=oppenheimer9&a ...

About Vaccinex, Inc.
Vaccinex, Inc. is pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and slowly progressive neurodegenerative diseases through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). The Company’s lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D, a potent biological effector that prevents immune infiltration into tumors and triggers chronic inflammation in the brain. The Company additionally intends to leverage its proprietary drug discovery platform, ActivMAb, to create opportunities for future pipeline expansion and strategic collaborations, particularly by exploiting its unique capability to select high value antibodies against difficult and important multi-pass membrane receptors including GPCR and ion channels.

Investor Contact                                        
Jeremy Feffer                                        
LifeSci Advisors, LLC                                
212-915-2568                                        
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com




Wertpapier


