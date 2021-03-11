Rockridge Completes its VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project and Announces Plans for Drill Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: RRRLF ) (Frankfurt: RR0 ) (“Rockridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed its geophysical program at its flagship Knife Lake Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the “Knife Lake Project” or “Property”). The Company also announces its plans for an upcoming 1,600 metres minimum drill program. Rockridge has an Option Agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. to acquire a 100% interest in the Property that covers the Knife Lake Cu-Zn-Ag-Co VMS deposit. The contiguous claims total 32,663 hectares and are located approximately 50 km northwest of Sandy Bay, Saskatchewan. A 357kV powerline runs within 16 km of the Knife Lake Deposit area, greatly enhancing the project’s infrastructure.

Winter Geophysical Program:

Crews have now completed an airborne electromagnetic (EM) and horizontal magnetic gradiometer geophysical survey at the Knife Lake Project using Geotech Ltd.’s VTEM Plus system. The survey was strategically located over the Scimitar and Gilbert Lake targets to investigate over 30 linear kilometers of prospective VMS stratigraphy which hosts the Knife Lake copper deposit.

Airborne Geophysical Results:

http://www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com/_resources/images/Airborne-EM-res ...

Preliminary data from the survey has revealed several conductive features of significant interest, eight conductors have been prioritized for geophysical modeling based on their correlation with prospective stratigraphy and favorable geochemistry. These geophysical models will assist in targeting holes for the upcoming drill program.

2021 Regional Exploration Program and Priority Target Areas:

http://www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com/_resources/images/Knife-Lake-Airb ...

The Knife Lake deposit contains typical VMS mineralogy which has been significantly modified and partially remobilized during the emplacement of granitic rocks. Therefore, the known deposit may represent a remobilized portion of a presumably larger “primary” VMS deposit based on general observations about the mineralogy, mineral textures and metal ratios in the deposit. Most of the historical work has consisted of shallow drilling at the deposit area with little regional work carried out and limited deeper drilling below the deposit. As a result, there is strong discovery potential both at depth and regionally.