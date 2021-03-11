 

Xebec to Announce Q4 and Year End 2020 Results on March 25 and Host Investor Webinar

MONTREAL, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, will announce its 2020 fourth quarter and year end financial results on Thursday, March 25th, 2021 before the market opens at 7:00 AM EST, followed by a webinar at 8:30 AM EST (5:30 AM PST).

Xebec invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our webinar where management will discuss 2020 Q4 and full year results followed by a Question and Answer (“Q&A”) period.

Kurt Sorschak, President and CEO will host the webinar alongside CFO, Stéphane Archambault.

Investor Webinar Registration and Replay
Register here: https://app.livestorm.co/xebec-adsorption-inc/2020-q4-investor-webinar

A recording of the webinar can be accessed with the above link and supporting materials will be made available in the investor’s section of the company’s website at xebecinc.com/investors.

https://www.xebecinc.com

For more information:
Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Brandon Chow, Director, Investor Relations
bchow@xebecinc.com
+1 450.979.8700 ext 5762

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Xebec is a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases used in energy, mobility and industry applications. The company specializes in deploying a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas generation, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprints and operating costs. Headquartered in Québec, Canada, Xebec has a worldwide presence with five manufacturing facilities, eight Cleantech Service Centers and four sales offices spanning over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com.

Cautionary Statement
Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, and subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “plans”, “seeks”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “might”, “likely” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “occur”, “be achieved” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including statements concerning future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects as well as the expectations of management of Xebec with respect to information regarding the business and the expansion and growth of Xebec operations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic factors and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risks factors set out in Xebec's public documents, including in the most recent annual management discussion and analysis and annual information form, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the uncertain and unpredictable condition of global economy, notably as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, Xebec’s capacity to generate revenue growth, the availability to Xebec of financing and credit alternatives and access to capital, Xebec’s capacity to meet all its other commitments and business plans, Xebec’s limited number of customers, the potential loss of key employees, changes in the use of proceeds relating to the loan, share price volatility, and other factors. Although Xebec believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Xebec disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

