 

ESE Entertainment to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - ESE Entertainment (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) today announced that Konrad Wasiela, CEO, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event Q1 Investor Summit
Date March 23-25th, 2021
Presentation March 25th @ 2:30PM ET
Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_r1Rvzw9RQ9aqpkkOP6gfJg

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

Contact:
Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

ABOUT ESE Entertainment
ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esports team franchise, K1CK Esports. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia and North America. | www.ese.gg

Wire Service Contact:

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com




04.03.21
ESE Entertainment becomes esports distribution partner for the Ultimate Gaming League, launching event featuring Snoop Dogg, Marshawn Lynch, and JuJu Smith-Schuster