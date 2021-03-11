Guardion Health Sciences to Participate in Maxim Group’s Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company that develops clinically supported nutritional supplements, medical foods, and medical devices, announced that CEO Bret Scholtes will present at Maxim Group’s Inaugural Emerging Growth V irtual Conference to be held March 17-18, 2021.



Investors can view Mr. Scholtes’s general corporate presentation once they register for the conference here , and an archived replay of the presentation will be available on the conference website. Investors can also request a 1x1 meeting with Mr. Scholtes to be arranged following the conclusion of the conference.