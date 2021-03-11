 

Clubhouse Media Group Influencer and Pro Racing Star Lindsay Brewer Scores Top-Ten Finish in Triumphant Return to the Track

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 14:00  |  47   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast aggregate global social media reach, is excited to announce that Clubhouse Media influencer Lindsay Brewer, an emerging star female race car driver and social media icon with more than 2 million followers, recently competed in her first major motorsports event since returning to professional racing this year.

After gaining attention and traction as a teenager in motorsports, and then taking a 4-year break to get a business degree from San Diego State University, Brewer returned to pro racing this year, participating in her first TC America Series Race this past weekend at Sonoma Raceway in California.

"This is a different type of racing for Lindsay, at a new track and in a new car, and she still came out strong, rising in rankings between day 1 and day 2 and setting the third fastest lap time to qualify on practice day," said Clubhouse Media President and Co-Founder, Chris Young. "Clubhouse Media, as her lead sponsor, couldn't be more thrilled with her performance and her strong re-debut and we see big things happening for Lindsay in racing this year."

Brewer was a feature focus in the CBS broadcast of the event, mentioned repeatedly. She has also noted that she may participate in on-air commentary at racing events in the near future.

Simon Yu, Clubhouse Media COO and Co-Founder, noted, “Lindsay is destined for greatness and a bright spotlight. The Series is underway, and we will be right there with her, which will allow Clubhouse Media the opportunity to dramatically expand our own reach through access to over 100 million viewers as part of the SRO World Challenge. That represents tremendous visibility on-site at major international events alongside prominent global brands.”

About Clubhouse Media

We believe Clubhouse Media represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media’s management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clubhouse Media Group Influencer and Pro Racing Star Lindsay Brewer Scores Top-Ten Finish in Triumphant Return to the Track LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire – Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast aggregate global social media reach, is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Clubhouse Media Group Expands into Booming Orlando Market with Major New Creator Hub
03.03.21
Clubhouse Media Announces Fully Executed LOI to Acquire Top Global Meme Account, Picking Up 7-figure Net Income and a Billion Monthly Impressions
24.02.21
Clubhouse Media Group Expands into Vegas Market with Launch of “Society Las Vegas” 10K Sq. Ft. Las Vegas Content Mansion
17.02.21
Clubhouse Media Group Inks Exclusive Deal with Austin Mahone, Bringing Superstar Singer/Songwriter into the Clubhouse Media Influencer Ecosystem