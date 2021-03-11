Clubhouse Media Group Influencer and Pro Racing Star Lindsay Brewer Scores Top-Ten Finish in Triumphant Return to the Track

After gaining attention and traction as a teenager in motorsports, and then taking a 4-year break to get a business degree from San Diego State University, Brewer returned to pro racing this year, participating in her first TC America Series Race this past weekend at Sonoma Raceway in California.

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast aggregate global social media reach, is excited to announce that Clubhouse Media influencer Lindsay Brewer, an emerging star female race car driver and social media icon with more than 2 million followers, recently competed in her first major motorsports event since returning to professional racing this year.

"This is a different type of racing for Lindsay, at a new track and in a new car, and she still came out strong, rising in rankings between day 1 and day 2 and setting the third fastest lap time to qualify on practice day," said Clubhouse Media President and Co-Founder, Chris Young. "Clubhouse Media, as her lead sponsor, couldn't be more thrilled with her performance and her strong re-debut and we see big things happening for Lindsay in racing this year."

Brewer was a feature focus in the CBS broadcast of the event, mentioned repeatedly. She has also noted that she may participate in on-air commentary at racing events in the near future.

Simon Yu, Clubhouse Media COO and Co-Founder, noted, “Lindsay is destined for greatness and a bright spotlight. The Series is underway, and we will be right there with her, which will allow Clubhouse Media the opportunity to dramatically expand our own reach through access to over 100 million viewers as part of the SRO World Challenge. That represents tremendous visibility on-site at major international events alongside prominent global brands.”

About Clubhouse Media

We believe Clubhouse Media represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media’s management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise.