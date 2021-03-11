Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Announces Its New CBG Cigarette Brand “Phoenix Crave”

CALGARY, Alberta, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”) (NEO: MGW, OTCQB: MGWFF) is pleased to announce that it is preparing to market its new 20-pack CBG Hemp Cigarettes under the brand “Phoenix Crave”. Phoenix Crave cigarettes are naturally flavored from the Company’s high quality hemp that was organically grown indoors. Each cigarette will contain a minimum of 0.4 grams of CBG and will feature three blends: Platinum, Gold and Silver. The Company’s joint venture business partner, Hempacco, is assisting the Company to develop this new brand name and is ready to enter the final production phase for Phoenix Crave in the coming weeks. The new e-commerce platform is currently in development with the assistance of Hempacco and will debut Phoenix Crave Gold. Current products such as the CBG Flower Jars, Pre-rolls and Pre-rolls 2-pack will also be featured on the platform shortly after. This new e-commerce platform will enable the Company to market its hemp products across the United States and internationally.



The Company’s custom pre-roll cones order has been completed by its supplier and is expected to arrive at its facility next week. These custom pre-rolls will be packaged with a premium blend of CBG and will be marketed by the Company’s own sales team to distributors in California. The e-commerce website and the sales team will operate concurrently to maximize its sales and market penetration.