Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Announces Its New CBG Cigarette Brand “Phoenix Crave”
CALGARY, Alberta, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”) (NEO: MGW, OTCQB: MGWFF) is
pleased to announce that it is preparing to market its new 20-pack CBG Hemp Cigarettes under the brand “Phoenix Crave”. Phoenix Crave cigarettes are naturally flavored from the
Company’s high quality hemp that was organically grown indoors. Each cigarette will contain a minimum of 0.4 grams of CBG and will feature three blends: Platinum, Gold and Silver. The Company’s
joint venture business partner, Hempacco, is assisting the Company to develop this new brand name and is ready to enter the final production phase for Phoenix Crave in the coming weeks. The new
e-commerce platform is currently in development with the assistance of Hempacco and will debut Phoenix Crave Gold. Current products such as the CBG Flower Jars, Pre-rolls and Pre-rolls 2-pack will
also be featured on the platform shortly after. This new e-commerce platform will enable the Company to market its hemp products across the United States and internationally.
The Company’s custom pre-roll cones order has been completed by its supplier and is expected to arrive at its facility next week. These custom pre-rolls will be packaged with a premium blend of CBG and will be marketed by the Company’s own sales team to distributors in California. The e-commerce website and the sales team will operate concurrently to maximize its sales and market penetration.
The Company would also like to announce that its second harvest will be completed this week. As such, the Company has begun germinating La Crème seeds and finalizing its selection on two (2) additional greenhouses and a processing facility to prepare for its third crop.
For further information and updates regarding the Company, please visit https://www.mlgreenworld.com/.
For updates regarding the California CBG Hemp Project, please visit https://www.gsgreenworld.com/.
About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.
Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that focuses on the cannabis and hemp industry in North America. The Company currently has cannabis and hemp projects in British Columbia and California. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free cannabis products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce cannabis oil and to export its products to approved countries. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF.”
