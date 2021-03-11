Beam Global Expands Federal Government Customer Base with First Order from a USDA Forest Service Site

CCC’s solar-powered EV ARC generates and stores its own electricity from 100% renewable natural resources. On-board battery storage allows CCC fleet vehicles to charge during the night, inclement weather and electric grid outages. The system fits in the size of one single parking space and can be transported to different locations when needed. The unit also includes an emergency power panel for first responders during emergencies and grid outages.

SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the USDA Forest Service Job Corps program has purchased an EV ARC 2020 to power four government fleet vehicles. The solar-powered EV charging system will be located at the Wolf Creek Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center (CCC) located on the western edge of the Umpqua National Forest in southwestern Oregon to charge two new electric hybrid vehicles and two service NEVs (neighborhood electric vehicles). This is the first EV ARC purchase by a Forest Service site.

“The USDA Forest Service Job Corps Program’s EV ARC deployment demonstrates the expanding appetite for sustainable EV charging infrastructure as the federal government sets out to electrify its fleet of over 645,000 vehicles,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Beam’s EV ARC system is on the federal GSA contract, making it easy for any federal agency to purchase at best available pricing. National forests and other natural treasures are ideal for Beam products because they are deployed rapidly, with no disruption to the environment, no construction, no electric grid required at all and are 100% renewably powered.”

The USDA Forest Service mission is to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. President Joe Biden has announced a plan that represents the most ambitious clean energy vision by any U.S. president in history with billions planned for EV charging infrastructure and $4 trillion sought for green jobs and infrastructure spending. Beam Global currently has additional contracts in place with the Federal General Services Administration (GSA), the states of California and Massachusetts and the City of New York.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines with BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/ , LinkedIn , YouTube and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Media Contact:

The Bulleit Group

BeamGlobal@BulleitGroup.com

415-742-1894