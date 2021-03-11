Allscripts rated #1 in Black Book Research’s 2021 Community Health Systems Vendors Report

The survey features responses collected from more than 1,800 community hospitals and focuses on 18 key performance indicators. Approximately 50% of the responses came from nurses, physicians, and other direct users of the technology being surveyed, while additional responses came from CEOs, CFOs, trustees and operational leaders. Survey responses were collected between the third quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) has been recognized as the top-rated electronic health record vendor for community hospitals according to new survey results from Black Book Research. This is the fifth consecutive year Allscripts has earned the top rating in this annual survey.

Allscripts ranked first in 10 of 18 key performance indicators, including:

Trust, Accountability, Transparency, Ethics

Strategic alignment of client goals, including value-based care, revenue cycle management, and MACRA

Innovation and Optimization

Breadth of offerings, client types, delivery excellence

Deployment and implementation

Customization

Scalability, client adaptability, flexible pricing

Marginal value adds and modules

Data security, patient privacy, and backup services

Best-of-breed technology and process improvement

“Allscripts’ heightened focus on the community hospital market is evident based on the positive results from this year’s survey, which for the fifth year in a row resulted in the number-one rating amongst the eight top EHR vendors evaluated,” said Doug Brown, Managing Partner and President, Black Book.

“Today’s community hospitals are challenged with increased complexity in healthcare delivery, limited resources and rising operating costs,” said Paul Black, Allscripts Chief Executive Officer. “Black Book’s comprehensive survey shows Allscripts’ commitment to providing smaller healthcare organizations with the support, cloud technology and tools they need. We are honored to serve as our clients’ trusted partner, delivering innovative solutions that meet community-hospital goals, as we share their mission to provide superior patient care.”

Black Book Research is a full-service healthcare-centric market research and public opinion research company and premier provider of competitive intelligence, market research, opinion mining, sentiment analysis, services evaluation and strategic consulting services to companies worldwide. To ensure survey integrity and accurate, comprehensive results, Black Book's comprehensive methodology is crowd-sourced and represents a broad spectrum of solution users. Survey responses go through both internal and external audits, ensuring completeness, accuracy and validity. For more information, visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results.

