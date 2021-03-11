 

Shattuck Labs to Present Two Posters at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 14:28  |  29   |   |   

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that two posters have been accepted for poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually April 10-15, 2021. The first poster will highlight preclinical data from the company’s GADLEN platform, while the second will highlight preclinical data from the development of an in vivo model of checkpoint acquired resistance and the therapeutic potential of SL-9258 (TIGIT-Fc-LIGHT), derived from the company’s ARC platform, in an acquired resistance setting.

Presentation Details
Title: Antigen-specific targeting of tissue-resident gamma delta T cells with recombinant butyrophilin heterodimeric fusion proteins
Presenter: Dr. Suresh de Silva, Ph.D., Shattuck’s Vice President of Product Development
Virtual Session Date: April 10-15, 2021
Virtual Session Location: E-Poster Session
Abstract Number: 1736

Title: The development of an in vivo model of checkpoint acquired resistance, reveals a program of interferon hyperstimulation, resulting in dysregulation of MHC class I, protein translation/trafficking, and other unique pathways, that may be useful for guiding clinical strategy in patients with phenotypic similarities
Presenter: Dr. George Fromm, Ph.D., Shattuck’s Vice President of Research and Development
Virtual Session Date: April 10-15, 2021
Virtual Session Location: E-Poster Session
Abstract Number: 1697

Additional meeting information can be found on the AACR website, https://www.aacr.org. The posters will be available under the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Investor Contact:
Conor Richardson
Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com

Media Contact:
Stephanie Ascher
Managing Director
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
Stephanie.Ascher@sternir.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shattuck Labs to Present Two Posters at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in Upcoming March Investor Conferences
12.02.21
Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in Citi’s 2021 Virtual Immuno-Oncology Day