 

National Retail Solutions Joins Forces with Recruiter.com to Bring Video Interview Technology to the Forefront of Hiring

National Retail Solutions will leverage its 14,000 screens in independent retail stores to promote Recruiter.com’s valuable Recruit Me video hiring campaign to 48 million+ monthly visitors

HOUSTON, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an on-demand hiring platform powered by over 28,000 recruiters and AI and video hiring technology, today announced that the high-growth point of sale (POS) and credit card processing company, National Retail Solutions (NRS), has joined on as a Recruit Me campaign partner to bring video interview capabilities to thousands of retail employers nationwide.

Recruit Me, a campaign dedicated to highlighting a video-first approach to hiring, is creating a much-needed shift in the hiring process for both employers and candidates by dramatically reducing hiring costs, improving the overall experience, and aligning candidate and company culture.

"Some of the most qualified candidates now looking for work don’t have the kinds of traditional resumes hiring managers might be used to,” said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. “What employers need — especially in the retail and service industries — is a hiring solution that helps them connect with these top candidates they might otherwise miss. That’s why the Recruit Me campaign puts people at the forefront of the recruiting process. Job seekers can share their stories beyond their resumes, and employers can more accurately evaluate fit, identify transferable skills, and put the right people in the right seats.”

NRS, a provider of point-of-sale systems and credit card processing solutions to over 14,000 grocery, convenience, tobacco, liquor, and gas station c-stores nationwide, will run customer-facing advertising for Recruiter.com. The ads will be promoting Recruiter.com’s Recruit Me campaign, for an audience of over 48 million monthly, on-site customers. NRS Digital Media’s impactful customer-facing ad screens are utilized by successful Fortune-500 and CPG companies, reaching and influencing shoppers at the point of purchase.

“Millions of individuals across the country are actively seeking employment. Many don’t have professional online profiles and traditional resumes. Their excellent skills and employee abilities are underseen - these are gems hiding within the conventional job-seeking force,” said Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of National Retail Solutions (NRSplus.com), “We are excited to partner with Recruiter.com to use NRS Digital Media’s powerful POS ad screen network to help these individuals find jobs. Communicating with over 48 million eyeballs per month, this is NRS’ opportunity to contribute to communities and give back during these difficult times for the unemployed.”

