 

Vitru Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 31, 2021

FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitru Limited, or Vitru (Nasdaq: VTRU), today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday March 31, 2021.

Vitru will host a corresponding webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on that day.

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Vitru’s website at https://investors.vitru.com.br.

Investors may listen to the conference call (ID: 8152378) by dialing in to (833) 614-1391 or +1 (914) 987-7112 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on March 31, 2021.

About Vitru

Vitru is the leading pure distance learning education group in the postsecondary distance learning market in Brazil. Through its invested companies, Vitru provides a complete pedagogical ecosystem focused on hybrid distance learning experience for undergraduates and continuing education students.

Vitru’s mission is to democratize access to education in Brazil through a digital ecosystem and empower every student to create their own successful story.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continues,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “can,” “may,” or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on Vitru’s current plans, estimates of future events, expectations and trends that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of Vitru’s common shares, and are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond Vitru’s control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in this press release. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented. Vitru does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events or other factors.

Contact:

Maria Carolina F. Gonçalves, IRO
e-mail: ir@vitru.com.br
website: https://investors.vitru.com.br/




