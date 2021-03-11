Entera Bio Ltd Announces Positive Topline EB613 Phase 2 Biomarker Data

BOSTON and JERUSALEM, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, announced the complete 3-month bone biomarker data analysis from the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613. EB613 is an orally delivered human parathyroid hormone (1-34), or PTH, positioned to be the first oral bone building (anabolic) product to treat osteoporosis patients. The Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 is a 6-month, dose-ranging, placebo-controlled, study in postmenopausal female subjects with osteoporosis, or low bone mineral density (BMD), and is being conducted at four leading medical centers in Israel to evaluate the safety of EB613 and identify the best dose(s) for a potential Phase 3 registration trial.

The trial’s primary endpoint was met - the complete 3-month results from the trial showed a significant increase in the P1NP biomarker in the 2.5 mg dose group after 3 months of treatment (P <0.04) as compared to placebo. P1NP is a biomarker that indicates the rate of new bone formation and the change at 3-months is the primary endpoint in this Phase 2 trial.

Secondary endpoints in the trial comprised the effect of treatment on several additional serum bone biomarkers at 3-months including, Osteocalcin and CTX. Similar to P1NP, Osteocalcin is a biomarker for bone formation by osteoblasts, the cells that build new bone. CTX is a biomarker that indicates the rate of bone resorption by osteoclasts, the cells that remove old bone. An osteoanabolic, or bone building effect, is based on the difference in bone formation and bone resorption. An increase in P1NP or Osteocalcin, for example, associated with a smaller increase (or decrease) in CTX, usually indicates an increase in bone mass.

Similar to the increase in P1NP, a significant increase in Osteocalcin was also observed in the 2.5 mg group after 3 months (P <0.01). In line with a potential anabolic effect, a significant decrease in CTX was observed after 3 months of treatment (P <0.015). The decrease in CTX taken together with the increase in P1NP and Osteocalcin would indicate a potential positive impact on BMDand a reduced risk of fractures, which is the goal of an anabolic osteoporosis treatment.