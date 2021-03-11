 

Entera Bio Ltd Announces Positive Topline EB613 Phase 2 Biomarker Data

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 14:30  |  65   |   |   

Trial Met Primary Endpoint of Significant Increase in P1NP Based on Final Analysis of 3 Month Data
Final Analysis of 6-Month Data, Including Change in Bone Mineral Density, Expected in Q2:21 ‒

BOSTON and JERUSALEM, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, announced the complete 3-month bone biomarker data analysis from the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613. EB613 is an orally delivered human parathyroid hormone (1-34), or PTH, positioned to be the first oral bone building (anabolic) product to treat osteoporosis patients. The Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 is a 6-month, dose-ranging, placebo-controlled, study in postmenopausal female subjects with osteoporosis, or low bone mineral density (BMD), and is being conducted at four leading medical centers in Israel to evaluate the safety of EB613 and identify the best dose(s) for a potential Phase 3 registration trial.

The trial’s primary endpoint was met - the complete 3-month results from the trial showed a significant increase in the P1NP biomarker in the 2.5 mg dose group after 3 months of treatment (P <0.04) as compared to placebo. P1NP is a biomarker that indicates the rate of new bone formation and the change at 3-months is the primary endpoint in this Phase 2 trial.

Secondary endpoints in the trial comprised the effect of treatment on several additional serum bone biomarkers at 3-months including, Osteocalcin and CTX. Similar to P1NP, Osteocalcin is a biomarker for bone formation by osteoblasts, the cells that build new bone. CTX is a biomarker that indicates the rate of bone resorption by osteoclasts, the cells that remove old bone. An osteoanabolic, or bone building effect, is based on the difference in bone formation and bone resorption. An increase in P1NP or Osteocalcin, for example, associated with a smaller increase (or decrease) in CTX, usually indicates an increase in bone mass.

Similar to the increase in P1NP, a significant increase in Osteocalcin was also observed in the 2.5 mg group after 3 months (P <0.01). In line with a potential anabolic effect, a significant decrease in CTX was observed after 3 months of treatment (P <0.015). The decrease in CTX taken together with the increase in P1NP and Osteocalcin would indicate a potential positive impact on BMDand a reduced risk of fractures, which is the goal of an anabolic osteoporosis treatment.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Entera Bio Ltd Announces Positive Topline EB613 Phase 2 Biomarker Data ‒ Trial Met Primary Endpoint of Significant Increase in P1NP Based on Final Analysis of 3 Month Data ‒‒ Final Analysis of 6-Month Data, Including Change in Bone Mineral Density, Expected in Q2:21 ‒ BOSTON and JERUSALEM, March 11, 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Entera Bio To Present At The H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
25.02.21
Entera Bio Announces Publication of Phase 2 Hypoparathyroidism Study in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:57 Uhr
11
ENTERA BIO Ltd - Medikamente gegen Hypoparathyreose und Osteoporose