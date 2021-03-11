Jericho Energy Ventures to present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire—Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV: JEV; OTC: JROOF), today announced that Brian Williamson, CEO, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.



Event Q1 Investor Summit Date March 23-25th, 2021 Presentation March 23rd @ 4:00PM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uTbt9t0rSauUJzoys6QcSA

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

Contact:

Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

ABOUT Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures ( https://jerichoenergyventures.com ) is focused on advancing the low-carbon energy transition with investments in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture and new energy systems.

Wire Service Contact:

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com



