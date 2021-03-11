Industrial Metrology Market worth $13.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Industrial Metrology Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Equipment, Application (Quality & Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Mapping & Modelling), End-User Industry, Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Industrial Metrology Market is expected to grow from USD 9.8 billion in 2021 to USD 13.2 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period The industrial metrology market has been witnessing significant growth over the past years, mainly owing to the rising demand for big data analytics, and increasing demand for automobiles in emerging economies. However, the COVID-19 outbreak is likely to result in a decline in the growth rate of the Industrial metrology market, especially in 2020 and 2021. This is because organizations in most of the major demand-generating verticals are currently, or were, non-operational in various countries, thereby negatively impacting the industrial metrology market. The COVID-19 pandemic has also operations on a massive scale, and manufacturers are facing the challenge of assessing the impact. Past and current lockdowns resulting in the shutdown of manufacturing facilities have put a lot of strain on the industrial sector.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=190782079

Hardware segment to hold the largest share of the industrial metrology market, by offering, in 2020

Hardware segment will lead the industrial metrology market, by offering, in terms of size, in 2020. Companies offering hardware in the industrial metrology market are continuously working on updating their product portfolio. For instance, in recent years, FARO Technologies (US) have done various developments in its industrial metrology products, including portable measuring arms. These are the second most used hardware in the industrial metrology market. There are different variants of portable measuring arm provided by the companies, such as FARO Arm and FARO Scan Arm by FARO and absolute arm series by Hexagon (Sweden). These are majorly used for inspection purposes. They can deliver high accuracy measurements and are very easy to operate. With the new designs that companies offer, the movement of devices has become easier. Scanners like RS5Laser scanner can bring ultra-high productivity 3D white light scanning to the absolute arm.