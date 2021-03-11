 

Citrix Named a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management by the IDC MarketScape

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 14:30  |  14   |   |   

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced that it has been named a Leader in unified endpoint management solutions in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US46957820, January 2021).

Designed to assess the market for UEM solutions, the report evaluated 18 vendors holistically, with considerations for the broadest set of deployment scenarios and requirements. Citrix was identified as a Leader for its emphasis on whole-workspace management and security and for optimizing device provisioning, monitoring, and management as part of the Citrix Workspace platform.

A Unified Digital Work Platform

Citrix Workspace provides consistent, secure and reliable access to all of the resources employees need to do their best work. An integral part of Citrix Workspace, Citrix Endpoint Management enables organizations to take a cloud-centric approach to securing and managing devices to protect sensitive business information.

A Modern, Flexible Approach

As noted within the IDC Marketscape, “Organizations should consider the Citrix UEM platform if they are moving toward a larger intelligent digital workspace model for end-user computing management (including apps, devices, data, and infrastructure software).”

Among the specific strengths of Citrix Endpoint Management cited:

  • Security analytics capabilities
  • Device management features, including blocking or wiping of noncompliant endpoints (both mobile and PC)
  • MAM capabilities and application container technology
  • Support for a range of "workspace IoT," ruggedized and IoT centric, and frontline worker scenarios
  • Integration and interoperability with other competitive UEM and device management products

“Protecting and securing digital workspaces for all users across the enterprise is core to our mission at Citrix and we are pleased to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in doing so,” said Vishal Ganeriwala, Vice President, Product Marketing, Citrix.

Click here to learn more about Citrix Endpoint Management and the value it can deliver to your organization.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citrix Named a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management by the IDC MarketScape Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced that it has been named a Leader in unified endpoint management solutions in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US46957820, January …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
Eurofins Launches empowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit on Amazon
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Together with Etesevimab Reduced Hospitalizations and Prevented ...
AVEO Announces Appointment of Mike Ferraresso to Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Enables Work from Anywhere with Citrix
02.03.21
Citrix Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
01.03.21
Citrix Completes Acquisition of Wrike
25.02.21
Citrix Executives to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
25.02.21
Citrix Named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Unified Endpoint Management
23.02.21
Northumbria Keeps Knowledge Flowing with Citrix
17.02.21
Citrix Tops Among Cybersecurity Solutions

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
26
Citrix - Virtualisierungsanbieter