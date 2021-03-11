 

Heritage Global Partners to Conduct Its 100th Auction on Behalf of Pfizer March 17th-18th, 2021

Heritage Global Partners (“HGP”), a worldwide leader in asset advisory and auction services, and a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) today announced that it will conduct its 100th auction of equipment assets from Pfizer. HGP has worked with Pfizer in various capacities since 2013, assisting with surplus asset sales, asset valuation, redeployment, and complete facility dispositions. HGP has assisted Pfizer in more than 20 countries over the course of its 100 projects.

Tom Laster, Senior Vice President of HGP stated, “We are excited to announce another monthly auction of surplus equipment assets from Pfizer. Our auctions serve as an efficient and effective channel for Pfizer’s global asset recovery and also serve as a consistent procurement channel for life sciences companies around the world to find quality instruments with immediate delivery. We are extremely proud of our previous work on behalf of Pfizer and are eager to continue to grow our relationship.”

The assets will be offered in HGP’s Pharmaceutical Sector Sale (“PSS”) auction, which will open on March 17th and close on March 18th. The sale catalog is currently posted with equipment photos, descriptions and links to the auction registration. The auction currently features over 450 lots for sale.

About HGP

Heritage Global Partners, Inc. Is a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) and one of the world’s largest industrial auction firms, providing asset valuation, acquisition and disposition services.

About Heritage Global Inc.

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.



