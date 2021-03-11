Heritage Global Partners to Conduct Its 100th Auction on Behalf of Pfizer March 17th-18th, 2021

Heritage Global Partners (“HGP”), a worldwide leader in asset advisory and auction services, and a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) today announced that it will conduct its 100th auction of equipment assets from Pfizer. HGP has worked with Pfizer in various capacities since 2013, assisting with surplus asset sales, asset valuation, redeployment, and complete facility dispositions. HGP has assisted Pfizer in more than 20 countries over the course of its 100 projects.

Tom Laster, Senior Vice President of HGP stated, “We are excited to announce another monthly auction of surplus equipment assets from Pfizer. Our auctions serve as an efficient and effective channel for Pfizer’s global asset recovery and also serve as a consistent procurement channel for life sciences companies around the world to find quality instruments with immediate delivery. We are extremely proud of our previous work on behalf of Pfizer and are eager to continue to grow our relationship.”