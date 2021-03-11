 

Bioceres Crop Solutions to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (“Bioceres” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BIOX), a fully-integrated global provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of March 2021:

Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference
 Date: March 16, 2021
Format: Virtual 1x1’s only
Speaker: Enrique López Lecube, Chief Financial Officer
Conference website here

Investor Summit: Q1 Virtual Summit
 Date: March 25, 2021
Presentation Time: 2:30 pm ET (11:30 am Pacific time)
Webcast: Investor Relations website here
Format: Virtual presentation and 1x1’s
Speaker: Enrique López Lecube, Chief Financial Officer
Conference website here

For more information on a conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Bioceres Crop Solutions management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to BIOX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE American: BIOX) is a fully integrated global provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres’ solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4 program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers’ decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, click here.



