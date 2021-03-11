tZERO ATS Forges Agreement with Tokenization Platform DigiShares to Create Path to Liquidity for its Issuer Base

tZERO , a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital assets, announced today that its subsidiary, tZERO ATS, a FINRA member broker-dealer that operates an alternative trading system (ATS), has signed an agreement with DigiShares , a white-label platform for tokenized securities, to connect issuers of digital securities on the DigiShares’ platform to the tZERO ATS. DigiShares’ network consists of many asset managers, investment fund managers, real estate developers, renewables project developers, among others that are based in the U.S., Asia, Russia, Europe, and Africa. Interested issuers will now be able to opt in to provide secondary liquidity for their digital securities, subject to tZERO ATS’s due diligence and applicable regulatory requirements. This partnership is expected to increase tZERO’s access to potential equity crowdfunding, real estate, and other types of issuers of digital securities that are seeking secondary liquidity.

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “DigiShares is a forward-thinking company and understands the enormous potential in tokenizing assets, particularly in the traditionally illiquid real estate space. tZERO ATS is excited to provide DigiShare issuers with an innovative solution to create secondary liquidity.”

Danish-based DigiShares provides white-label solutions for the issuance, corporate management, and trading of digital securities. DigiShares has a number of reputable existing relationships with Polymath, F10, UPRETS, Alcion, and many others.

DigiShares CEO Claus Skaaning said, “DigiShares is focused on bringing efficiency to the token sale and cap table management processes to streamline the tokenization of assets. Our diverse customer base of issuers will now be connected to a market-leading secondary liquidity platform for digital securities, the tZERO ATS. We look forward to collaborating with tZERO, a company that shares our vision of building bridges between traditional finance and blockchain technology.”

tZERO is a technology firm with the goal of democratizing access to private capital markets. tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Investor Notice

Investors should note that trading securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, no assurance of liquidity, which could impact the price and ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. Further, an investment in single security could mean lack of diversification and, consequently, higher risk. Potential investors are urged to consult a professional adviser regarding any economic, tax, legal or other consequences of trading any securities as described herein.