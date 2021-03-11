Alnylam Issues Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today issued its first Corporate Responsibility (CR) Summary, formalizing the management, tracking and communication of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards worldwide. The summary highlights Alnylam’s commitments to sustainable business practices and demonstrated focus on its people, the communities it intends to serve, and the planet. The summary, available online at Alnylam.com, features case studies and analyses that illustrate the company's CR-driven philosophy, accomplishments, aspirations and areas of future focus.

“Since its founding, Alnylam has been purpose-driven and socially conscious. Our culture prioritizes people, communities – both patient communities and those in which we have operations - and the planet to stay at the forefront of transformational solutions that improve lives,” said John Maraganore, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alnylam. “In this new summary we are providing a snapshot of how Alnylam’s core values are a compass for corporate responsibility, how this foundation has enabled us to respond to our world in new ways, and how it will keep us accountable while growing our business towards becoming a top 5 biotech company. This marks an important first step in our ongoing commitment to being a responsible business and to set goals that will measure and propel that progress.”