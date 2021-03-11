 

Alnylam Issues Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today issued its first Corporate Responsibility (CR) Summary, formalizing the management, tracking and communication of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards worldwide. The summary highlights Alnylam’s commitments to sustainable business practices and demonstrated focus on its people, the communities it intends to serve, and the planet. The summary, available online at Alnylam.com, features case studies and analyses that illustrate the company's CR-driven philosophy, accomplishments, aspirations and areas of future focus.

“Since its founding, Alnylam has been purpose-driven and socially conscious. Our culture prioritizes people, communities – both patient communities and those in which we have operations - and the planet to stay at the forefront of transformational solutions that improve lives,” said John Maraganore, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alnylam. “In this new summary we are providing a snapshot of how Alnylam’s core values are a compass for corporate responsibility, how this foundation has enabled us to respond to our world in new ways, and how it will keep us accountable while growing our business towards becoming a top 5 biotech company. This marks an important first step in our ongoing commitment to being a responsible business and to set goals that will measure and propel that progress.”

New Strategic Framework for Corporate Responsibility

Alnylam’s CR theme – Accepting Challenges to Improve the Health of Humanity – describes the Company’s ongoing commitment to tackling unprecedented and complex challenges, taking courageous action, and using its business as a force of good. The Company’s CR efforts are organized into five interconnected, stakeholder-related focus areas: patients, science, employees, communities, and planet.

A guiding imperative, leadership team and set of accountabilities to track and manage Alnylam’s impact are being established for each area. Alnylam has also implemented an enhanced governance structure to support its new CR framework, led by a new cross-functional CR Committee with direction from the Management Board and oversight from Alnylam’s Board of Directors.

Key initial priorities outlined in the CR summary include:

  • Increasing participation of minority populations in Alnylam clinical trials;
  • Launching new programs focused on female leadership and health equity in the U.S. and other regions;
  • Increasing the overall number of Black and Latinx individuals that make up the Company’s U.S. employee base at all levels by 20%, in coordination with Alnylam’s new Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Officer;
  • Expanding Alnylam’s existing programs to support employees, including COVID response, workplace safety, and mental health; and
  • Sustainability of Alnylam office space and operations, with the implementation of baseline metrics for solid waste worldwide, use of plastics and energy, and greenhouse gas emissions by 2022.

Accepting Challenges to Improve the Health of Humanity builds upon Alnylam’s decade long tradition of creating and meeting ambitious goals. Prior to its CR commitment, Alnylam made a similar commitment with its 2017 Patient Access Philosophy, for which it has annually measured the company’s progress on education, advocacy and assistance, commercial and clinical access.

