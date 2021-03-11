 

Bluma Wellness Inc. Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for Its Proposed Acquisition By Cresco Labs

Bluma Wellness Inc. (the “Company” or “Bluma Wellness”) (CSE: BWEL.U) (OTCQX:BMWLF) announces today the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the “HSR Act”), as amended, in respect of the pending acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company by Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs”) by way of a plan of arrangement under Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Transaction”). The waiting period expired without the issuance of a so-called “second request” by the United States Department of Justice Antitrust Division (the “DOJ”). The Transaction is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to the receipt of all required court, shareholder, third-party, stock exchange and regulatory approvals, including approval from the State of Florida Department of Health Office of Medical Marijuana Use, and the satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions to closing.

“We are excited to be one step closer to bringing the Cresco Labs and Bluma Wellness teams together to execute on our aggressive expansion plans in Florida,” said Brady Cobb, CEO of Bluma Wellness. “We look forward to completing the remaining steps required to close the Transaction.”

About Bluma Wellness Inc.

Bluma Wellness Inc. owns and operates a vertically-integrated, licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida doing business as “One Plant Florida.” One Plant Florida cultivates, processes, dispenses and retails medical cannabis to qualified patients in the State of Florida through multiple retail dispensaries and an innovative next-day door-to-door e-commerce home delivery service, thereby offering convenient access for its customers and meeting the demands of an evolving retail landscape. Bluma Wellness plans to continue expanding its cultivation and distribution operations as the Florida market grows.

Additional Information

The Company’s securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

