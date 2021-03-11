 

Lower Manhattan’s Soaring 77 Greenwich Street Achieves Significant Construction Milestone

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TPHS), the New York-based real estate holding, investment and asset management company, today announced that its 77 Greenwich Street development, a boutique collection of 90 upscale residences, retail space and a public elementary school in the heart of Manhattan’s Financial District, has achieved an important construction milestone - its first Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) for the first six residential floors, as well as the lobby, mechanical rooms and portions of the cellar. This significant achievement demonstrates that major building systems are operational and finishes within the first tranche of apartments are complete.

“We’re pleased to announce that 77 Greenwich is rapidly approaching completion,” said Matthew Messinger, President and CEO of Trinity Place Holdings. “The project team worked tirelessly to overcome COVID-19-related obstacles and ensure the development is delivered on time and within budget. We’re very proud of the building’s progress and look forward to opening its doors to residents later this year.”

In addition to achieving TCO, Trinity has received the New York Landmarks Conservancy’s prestigious Lucy G. Moses Preservation Project Award for its restoration of the Robert & Anne Dickey House, a historic landmark built more than 200 years ago and one of New York City’s last remaining Federal-style buildings, which is located at the base of the 77 Greenwich development.

“We’re deeply honored by the Conservancy’s decision to award the restoration of the Dickey House with this impressive distinction,” said Messinger. “The adaptive reuse of historic landmarks plays a key role in New York City’s sustainability strategy, as well as within the 77 Greenwich development. As one of only seven pre-1810 houses located south of Chambers Street, the Dickey House will reemerge as part of a new public elementary school, ensuring that it will remain a fixture of the neighborhood for generations to come.”

Located at 67 Greenwich Street, the Federalist-era townhouse was built in 1810 for the merchant Robert Dickey, who lived there with his wife, Anne, and conducted business from the site until 1820. The property later belonged to Peter Schermerhorn, a ship chandler and director of the Bank of New York, who, along with his heirs, leased it to many prominent tenants. The Dickey House served an array of uses in the decades to follow, including as a boardinghouse, and received landmarks designation in 2005.

