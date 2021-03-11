GreenVision and Helbiz Announce $30 Million PIPE Financing

Helbiz, Inc. (“Helbiz”), a global micro-mobility leader, and GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (“GreenVision”, Nasdaq: GRNV), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today provided an update as they move forward with their merger. The companies announced that subscription agreements for a fully committed PIPE of $30 million have been executed. The financing, led by Helbiz’s existing shareholders Copernicus Wealth Management and Finbeauty SRL, is priced at $10 per unit, with a unit comprised of one share and one warrant to purchase one additional share of common stock at the exercise price of $11.50 per share. The PIPE investment is anticipated to close concurrently with the previously announced proposed business combination between Helbiz and GreenVision. Assuming no redemptions by GreenVision’s stockholders of the funds currently held in GreenVision’s trust account, the addition of the PIPE will result in a total equity investment of $87.5 million, which will be used to help fuel growth of the post-merger company. Furthermore, proceeds will not be used to purchase any equity from existing Helbiz shareholders.

“This additional funding will help fuel our continued global growth as we bring sustainable micro-mobility solutions to the world’s busiest and most congested cities,” said Salvatore Palella, founder and CEO of Helbiz. “While micro-mobility services remain our core focus, we look forward to bringing value and supporting our customers in other meaningful ways and thus driving the future of transportation.”

On February 8, 2021, GreenVision and Helbiz announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination that would introduce Helbiz as a public company. Upon the closing of the transaction, GreenVision intends to change its name to “Helbiz, Inc.”, and it is expected that its common stock and public warrants will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The merger of GreenVision and Helbiz is subject to the approval of GreenVision shareholders and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

About GreenVision Acquisition Corp.

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.