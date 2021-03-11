 

ReposiTrak Announces Food Traceability Leadership Consortium to Address Proposed FDA Regulations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 14:30  |  10   |   |   

ReposiTrak, Inc., the industry leader in supply chain compliance and quality management technology solutions with a user network of over100,000 facilities, is forming the Food Traceability Leadership Consortium (FTLC) to help food retail industry leaders collaborate on the development of open, low cost, easy to use food tracing technology. The consortium is an invitation-only group of food retailers, wholesalers and select suppliers.

FTLC members will work to address the urgent need for an affordable and practical solution to meet the proposed FDA Food Traceability requirements of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) scheduled to impact the food industry within two years. The goal of the consortium is to create and execute a collaborative plan to deploy food shipment track and trace technology and prepare the industry for any potential changes to FSMA. Combining ReposiTrak’s highly scalable supply chain data sharing platform with the knowledge of seasoned retailers, wholesalers and suppliers will enable the consortium to gain experience with and shape the most practical and cost-effective technology for food traceability success.

“The ReposiTrak platform helps thousands of companies in the food supply chain meet current food safety regulatory requirements, so we are fully aware that many companies believe the proposed food traceability regulations will impose onerous financial and operational burdens on the industry,” says Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “There is an affordable technology-enabled solution for the batch/lot level data tracking necessary to support food traceability, based on the ReposiTrak platform, which automatically handles similar data flows between trading partners on the scale of tens of millions of order/store/SKU data transactions daily.”

The proposed FSMA regulations require capturing batch/lot and similar shipment level data for a wide variety of fresh produce, seafood and dairy products as they move through the supply chain. This is a massive data management challenge as it represents thousands of products, tens of thousands of locations and millions of critical tracking events in a near daily basis. Cumbersome label and scan approaches involving manpower and process changes will be economically and operationally unsustainable at this scale of activity. The ReposiTrak technology requires neither labeling nor scanning.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ReposiTrak Announces Food Traceability Leadership Consortium to Address Proposed FDA Regulations ReposiTrak, Inc., the industry leader in supply chain compliance and quality management technology solutions with a user network of over100,000 facilities, is forming the Food Traceability Leadership Consortium (FTLC) to help food retail industry …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
Eurofins Launches empowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit on Amazon
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Together with Etesevimab Reduced Hospitalizations and Prevented ...
AVEO Announces Appointment of Mike Ferraresso to Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
ReposiTrak Expands Compliance Solutions with Automated Certificates of Analysis
16.02.21
Park City Group Reports 7% Increase in Revenue, Net Income More than Doubles, Cash of $23.9 Million for Fiscal Second Quarter 2021