ReposiTrak Announces Food Traceability Leadership Consortium to Address Proposed FDA Regulations
ReposiTrak, Inc., the industry leader in supply chain compliance and quality management technology solutions with a user network of over100,000 facilities, is forming the Food Traceability Leadership Consortium (FTLC) to help food retail industry leaders collaborate on the development of open, low cost, easy to use food tracing technology. The consortium is an invitation-only group of food retailers, wholesalers and select suppliers.
FTLC members will work to address the urgent need for an affordable and practical solution to meet the proposed FDA Food Traceability requirements of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) scheduled to impact the food industry within two years. The goal of the consortium is to create and execute a collaborative plan to deploy food shipment track and trace technology and prepare the industry for any potential changes to FSMA. Combining ReposiTrak’s highly scalable supply chain data sharing platform with the knowledge of seasoned retailers, wholesalers and suppliers will enable the consortium to gain experience with and shape the most practical and cost-effective technology for food traceability success.
“The ReposiTrak platform helps thousands of companies in the food supply chain meet current food safety regulatory requirements, so we are fully aware that many companies believe the proposed food traceability regulations will impose onerous financial and operational burdens on the industry,” says Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “There is an affordable technology-enabled solution for the batch/lot level data tracking necessary to support food traceability, based on the ReposiTrak platform, which automatically handles similar data flows between trading partners on the scale of tens of millions of order/store/SKU data transactions daily.”
The proposed FSMA regulations require capturing batch/lot and similar shipment level data for a wide variety of fresh produce, seafood and dairy products as they move through the supply chain. This is a massive data management challenge as it represents thousands of products, tens of thousands of locations and millions of critical tracking events in a near daily basis. Cumbersome label and scan approaches involving manpower and process changes will be economically and operationally unsustainable at this scale of activity. The ReposiTrak technology requires neither labeling nor scanning.
