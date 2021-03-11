 

Jabil Announces Global Investment in Paper Packaging Solutions to Meet Heightened CPG Sustainability Demand

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 14:45  |  31   |   |   

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced expansion plans for its newly acquired paper bottle technology with a $25 million investment in subsidiary Ecologic’s Manteca, California, location and the buildout of a new paper bottle plant in its Sustainability Center of Excellence in Tortosa, Spain. This expansion will create the first paper-based scaled technology in the market, as Jabil delivers Ecologic’s innovative pulp molding capabilities to new geographies and enables production of hundreds of millions of new paper packages.

Jabil is making this investment in response to significant consumer packaged goods (CPG) market demand. According to Euromonitor, consumers reported that they are three times more likely to prefer paper-based packaging over alternatives that leverage metal or plastic.

Jabil’s global investment includes a footprint expansion, as well as the delivery of new equipment and automation, unlocking tremendous potential for CPG brands. This investment accelerates the maturation of paper packaging in commercial settings, from niche application to global brand scale.

The enhancement of the two facilities in the Jabil Packaging Solutions (JPS) division significantly enriches Jabil’s sustainable packaging platform and offerings for CPG customers. This expansion of the JPS footprint is a continuation of the process begun in January 2021, when Jabil acquired Ecologic Brands, a leading provider of sustainable packaging specializing in paper bottle and paper-based packaging solutions.

“As consumers become more informed about the environmental impact of plastic waste, they are looking for new, sustainable packaging solutions such as paper. The challenge for packaging providers is the ability to scale production to meet this demand,” said Jason Paladino, senior vice president of Jabil and CEO of Jabil Packaging Solutions. “The expansion of these two facilities will result in a significant increase in packaging capacity for the North American and European markets, helping CPG brands in pursuit of challenging sustainability goals.”

Please visit Jabil Packaging Solutions for more information.

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jabil Announces Global Investment in Paper Packaging Solutions to Meet Heightened CPG Sustainability Demand Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced expansion plans for its newly acquired paper bottle technology with a $25 million investment in subsidiary Ecologic’s Manteca, California, location and the buildout of a new paper bottle plant in its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
Eurofins Launches empowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit on Amazon
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Together with Etesevimab Reduced Hospitalizations and Prevented ...
AVEO Announces Appointment of Mike Ferraresso to Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Jabil Healthcare Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with E3D, Expanding Pharmaceutical Market Offering
02.03.21
Jabil’s Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Announcement Set
18.02.21
Jabil Receives FDA Clearance for Made in USA Protective Face Masks