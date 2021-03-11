Enedo’s Board of Directors has decided on a rights issue and directed issue and is publishing the terms and conditions

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA, SINGAPORE, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

On 9 March 2021, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Enedo Plc (the “Company”) authorised the Board of Directors of the Company to decide on a share issue in accordance with the shareholders’ pre-emptive rights and on a directed issue in deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive subscription rights. Today, the Company’s Board of Directors has decided on the basis of the above authorisation to offer a maximum of 25,090,458 new shares in the Company (the “Offer Shares”) in accordance with the shareholders’ pre-emptive rights (the “Rights Issue”) and a maximum of 35,000,000 new shares in the Company (the “Directed Shares”) in deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive rights (the “Directed Issue”) (the Rights Issue and Directed Issue jointly the “Issues”).

Background of the Issues and use of proceeds

The Company aims to raise gross proceeds totalling EUR 12 million through the Issues. The Issues relate to the Company’s loan arrangement of EUR 8.6 million announced on 16 February 2021, through which the Company will pay back EUR 5.3 million of these loans and a total of EUR 3.3 million of the loans will be cancelled (the “Loan Arrangement”). EUR 5.3 million of the raised proceeds will be used to execute the Loan Arrangement. The rest of the raised proceeds will be used for the Company’s general working capital needs and for the execution of the Company’s turnaround programme.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Issues, the Board of Directors of the Company may resolve to not approve subscriptions and to not carry out the Issues if the Board of Directors concludes that carrying out the Issues would no longer be in the Company’s interest. The Board of Directors intends to carry out the Issues provided that the gross proceeds raised will be at least EUR 7.3 million as set out in the already submitted subscription undertakings. However, in this case the Company would need to seek additional finance in order to secure the Company’s working capital needs and to execute its turnaround programme.