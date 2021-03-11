Ideal Power Inc. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bi-directional power switches, today announced that Dan Brdar, CEO, and Tim Burns, CFO, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.



Event Q1 Investor Summit Date March 23-25, 2021 Presentation March 25 @ 3:30PM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4NusQ8YiThO9lG8iL87Alw

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.