BRP Group, Inc. Welcomes David Smith as President & Executive Operating Officer of Guided Solutions

Guided Solutions, comprised of BRP Group’s MainStreet and Medicare Operating Groups, provides solutions for clients at every stage of their life. David will work with the Guided team to create alignment of processes, technologies, and brand, and to further scale BRP Group’s sheltered distribution strategies.

“David brings a fresh perspective and tremendous experience in innovating the financial services space. This area of our business is driven by local experts, inspired by technology, and built through strategic partnerships. We believe David’s industry relationships, experience implementing progressive technologies, and passion for client experience will propel our Guided Solutions strategies into the future,” said Trevor Baldwin, BRP Group’s Chief Executive Officer. “David exemplifies our people-first approach and has a proven history of building dynamic teams in a high-growth environment. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team!”

David will join BRP Group from Cardinal Financial where he held progressive roles, including Chief Operating Officer, as they rapidly grew the mortgage lending firm. David has over 30 years of proven experience creating innovative and scalable sales and service capabilities in the financial services industry.

“Finding a candidate who complements the skillsets of our Guided Solutions Presidents, Joe Finney and Chase Bedsole, was critical. Chase and Joe have built an amazing foundation for the MainStreet and Medicare businesses and are looking forward to partnering with David to accelerate toward our goals,” shared Dan Galbraith, BRP Group’s Chief Operating Officer.

In his role as President & Executive Operating Officer of Guided Solutions, David will oversee the strategic and operational efforts of the MainStreet and Medicare businesses. He will work closely with the Guided team to enhance their current strategies and processes and work towards their goal of transforming Guided Solutions into the nation’s preeminent resource for personal insurance, small business insurance, and Medicare services. David will also work closely with the team at BRP Group’s MGA of the Future to drive technology enhancements and new proprietary products through Guided Solutions’ distribution networks.