Safe-T Group to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

HERZLIYA, Israel , March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd . (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, will participate in the following conferences during the month of March 2021:

Investor Summit: Q1 Virtual Summit

Date: March 23, 2021

Presentation Time: 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am Pacific time)

Webcast: Investor Relations website here

Format: Virtual presentation and 1x1’s

Speaker: Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer

Conference website here



Mr. Daniel will provide an overview of the Company, its recent launch of next generation ZoneZero version 5.0 and the closing of its recently announced $9.75 million registered direct offering. The new capital will support the Company’s M&A strategy to expand its business with synergetic and scalable business model companies, with high gross margins and/or advanced innovative technologies for long-term sustainable value.

Please contact a conference organizer to schedule a meeting or you may also email your request to SFET@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at 949-491-8235.

The Company’s corporate presentation is available here .

About Safe-T

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions and intelligent data collection.

Our cloud and on-premises solutions mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

The wide range of access solutions, empowered by our patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, reduce organizations’ attack surface, improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats and enable them smooth digital transformation and to safely migrate to the cloud.