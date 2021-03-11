 

REMINDER/Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 14:30  |  12   |   |   

MONTREAL, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CONFERENCE CALL:

OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties
DATE: Friday, March 12, 2021
TIME: 11:00 AM Eastern Time
CALL: 1-877-223-4471

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE DAY PRIOR (MARCH 11) AFTER MARKETS CLOSE, THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 6136497 on your phone. This recording will be available on Friday, March 12, 2021 as of 2:00 PM until 11:59 PM on Friday, March 19, 2021.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

NOTE TO FIRST-TIME ANALYSTS: Please contact Saint Victor Investments Inc. at 514-245-9232 prior to the day of the conference call.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at https://www.dorel.com/eng/shareholder-information.

For further information contact Rick Leckner, Saint Victor Investments Inc. at 514-245-9232.


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REMINDER/Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results MONTREAL, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CONFERENCE CALL: OPEN TO:Analysts, investors and all interested partiesDATE:Friday, March 12, 2021TIME:11:00 AM Eastern TimeCALL:1-877-223-4471 THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE DAY PRIOR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results
15.02.21
Dorel Announces Termination of Going-Private Transaction