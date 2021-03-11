NaturalShrimp To Preview Plant Operations in Iowa

Dallas, Texas, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc., an aquaculture Company, which has developed and patented the first commercially operational Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) for shrimp, announced today that it is scheduled to preview the Webster City, IA plant with local officials and Debi Durham, Director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority. An invitation has also been extended to Governor Kim Reynolds. Topics and preview will include the planned stocking of the hatchery shrimp on March 23, 2021 and the development of a seafood processing center at the plant.

Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp, added, “NaturalShrimp has been working with local elected officials and have had operations underway for approximately 45 days. We are very excited to preview the hatchery tanks and the installation of our EC and Hydrensis equipment. We also look forward to discussing with the elected officials and Director plans to open a seafood processing plant. It is expected that this processing plant will generate significant value-added revenue and create approximately 50 new jobs.”

William Delgado, CFO of NaturalShrimp, added, “We are pleased that our initial investment in the Alder Aqua facility is going well. We continue on our timetable to deliver fresh shrimp to the upper Midwest region. In addition, our recent S-3 filing will be instrumental in paying off our remaining debt and preferred shares. This financing will also include a $10,000,000 expansion at the Texas facility, effectively tripling the size. This equity financing, which is referenced by our June 17, 2020 8K, will allow us additional capital to make future acquisitions as they become available.”

ABOUT NATURALSHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aqua-tech Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

